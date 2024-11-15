CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    AI has a tricky relationship with facts. Can that be fixed?

    “AI models are confident liars.” That's the tagline for artificial intelligence application startup, Infactory. The company’s co-founder Brooke Hartley Moy joins CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal to discuss how to fix inaccuracies, bias and misinformation from AI. 00:00 - Introduction 00:38 - Welcome 00:59 - What skills do AI leaders need? 03:02 - Stat of the week 03:34 - How Brooke Hartley Moy got into tech 06:36 - What is Infactory? 09:40 - What are AI and LLM hallucinations? 12:19 - How to solve bias in AI 14:00 - How Infactory works with LLMs 17:02 - How to find nuance in AI 19:06 - Creating trust and guidelines with AI 23:00 - Will sources help trust in AI? 24:54 - What does ideal AI regulation look like? 26:45 - How do businesses implement AI? 28:23 - How will AI impact work? 31:22 - Working at big tech companies vs small startups 32:56 - How to improve AI's gender imbalance 35:28 - The Humane AI pin 37:35 - How AI will shake up the tech market 39:12 - Stat of the week reveal
    Fri, 15 Nov 2024 10:16:02 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top