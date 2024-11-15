Share

AI has a tricky relationship with facts. Can that be fixed?

“AI models are confident liars.” That's the tagline for artificial intelligence application startup, Infactory. The company’s co-founder Brooke Hartley Moy joins CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal to discuss how to fix inaccuracies, bias and misinformation from AI. 00:00 - Introduction 00:38 - Welcome 00:59 - What skills do AI leaders need? 03:02 - Stat of the week 03:34 - How Brooke Hartley Moy got into tech 06:36 - What is Infactory? 09:40 - What are AI and LLM hallucinations? 12:19 - How to solve bias in AI 14:00 - How Infactory works with LLMs 17:02 - How to find nuance in AI 19:06 - Creating trust and guidelines with AI 23:00 - Will sources help trust in AI? 24:54 - What does ideal AI regulation look like? 26:45 - How do businesses implement AI? 28:23 - How will AI impact work? 31:22 - Working at big tech companies vs small startups 32:56 - How to improve AI's gender imbalance 35:28 - The Humane AI pin 37:35 - How AI will shake up the tech market 39:12 - Stat of the week reveal

