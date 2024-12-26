Share

AI Singapore is building a large language model for Southeast Asia

With AI being touted as something that you can have a conversation with, being understood by a large language model is becoming increasingly important. Weiqi Leong, Senior AI engineer at AI Singapore, and his team are working on just that - a large language model that can understand multiple languages and their intricacies, like idioms and colloquial phrases, dubbed SEA-LION (South-east Asian Languages in One Network). Find out more about the project and where else a career in AI engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the linked video.

Thu, 26 Dec 2024 07:30:19 GMT