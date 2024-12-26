CNBC Logo
    AI Singapore is building a large language model for Southeast Asia

    With AI being touted as something that you can have a conversation with, being understood by a large language model is becoming increasingly important. Weiqi Leong, Senior AI engineer at AI Singapore, and his team are working on just that - a large language model that can understand multiple languages and their intricacies, like idioms and colloquial phrases, dubbed SEA-LION (South-east Asian Languages in One Network). Find out more about the project and where else a career in AI engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the linked video. #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #AIEngineer ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 26 Dec 2024 07:30:19 GMT

