According to Forbes Africa Lusofone, the platform is a strategic tool aimed at facilitating access to critical information and resources for investors worldwide. Currently, there are 84 investment opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and two projects under the privatization program (Propriv), as well as 539 products from the “Made in Angola” brand, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting the Planagrão (National Grain Production Promotion Plan).

AIPEX will be responsible for managing this platform – “we are fully committed to ensuring that it becomes a benchmark of excellence and an indispensable support point for investors. Our team is focused on keeping the content updated, relevant, and aligned with international best practices. We will continuously expand the available resources, incorporate interactive tools, and offer personalized support to meet the needs of investors. We are aware that diversifying content and including interactive features such as investment maps and incentive calculators are essential to providing a complete and efficient experience,” says AIPEX.