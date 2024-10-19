CNBC Logo
    Amazon Has A Counterfeit Problem — Here’s How It’s Fighting Back

    Counterfeits have always been a problem on Amazon, but they became more common after an influx of Chinese-based sellers joined in 2015, causing brands like Nike and Birkenstock to quit selling directly on the site. In 2020, Amazon launched the Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which joined law enforcement on 50 raids and the seizure of seven million counterfeit products in 2023. But retail experts say it's not enough. CNBC visited Amazon's team of former prosecutors and a military gear brand that's partnered with them to sue bad actors who ripped off its patented camouflage pattern. Chapters: 1:34 Chapter 1 - Born of necessity 5:43 Chapter 2 - Causing real harm 8:12 Chapter 3 - Fighting back 10:47 Chapter 4 - Identifying sellers Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited b:y Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova, Shawn Baldwin, Emily Rabbideau Additional Reporting: Annie Palmer
    Sat, 19 Oct 2024 16:00:49 GMT

