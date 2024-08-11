Share

America Is In A ‘Plain Vanilla Recession’: Danielle DiMartino Booth | The Bottom Line

Significant job losses and bankruptcy filings over the past year signal a "plain vanilla recession," according to Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist for Quill Intelligence. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," CNBC explores the former Dallas Fed advisor's views on the state of the U.S. economy, the navigating high of inflation and interest rates, globalization and a weakening labor market. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:24 Bankruptcy cycle 01:38 Federation policy 04:54 Labor market outlook 05:59 Recession? 07:07 AI transformation 07:57 Cryptocurrency 8:52 International relations Produced by Charlotte Morabito Edited by Emily Rabbideau Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

