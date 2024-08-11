Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

America Is In A ‘Plain Vanilla Recession’: Danielle DiMartino Booth | The Bottom Line

Significant job losses and bankruptcy filings over the past year signal a "plain vanilla recession," according to Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist for Quill Intelligence. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," CNBC explores the former Dallas Fed advisor's views on the state of the U.S. economy, the navigating high of inflation and interest rates, globalization and a weakening labor market. Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 00:24 Bankruptcy cycle 01:38 Federation policy 04:54 Labor market outlook 05:59 Recession? 07:07 AI transformation 07:57 Cryptocurrency 8:52 International relations Produced by Charlotte Morabito Edited by Emily Rabbideau Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sun, 11 Aug 2024 16:00:05 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top