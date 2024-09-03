Our ability to leverage the power of that democratic dividend is the challenge that will define the future of our continent. We will only realise the full value of our natural wealth if we nurture our population by empowering them with the skills that we need to retain value and grow our economies domestically. But we equally face a catastrophe if we fail to take ownership of that opportunity. A 2.5 billion population that is facing limited opportunities, disempowered, and desperate presents a significant challenge to peace and security. Even with the impact on socio-political and economic prosperity, which affects the continent and also the global development landscape.

The stark reality that 9 out of 10 of our children cannot read with comprehension or perform basic mathematics by age ten is not just alarming—it’s a global emergency. This educational deficit, if left unaddressed, threatens to perpetuate a cycle of underdevelopment and lost potential. As leaders and parents, we bear no greater responsibility than to confront this challenge head-on. We must candidly acknowledge that we are falling short in this crucial task. It’s imperative that we, as a continent, collectively recognize this failure and take immediate, decisive action to rectify it. The future of Africa, and the world depends on our ability to equip our young people with these foundational skills.