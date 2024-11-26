CNBC Logo
    Analysts: 25bps MPR hike signals likely end to MPC’s tightening cycle

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s 25 basis points Monetary Policy Rate hike is a signal the Monetary Policy Committee might be close to an end of its tightening season. That’s according to Kubi Momoh, Chairman of Cititrust Asset Management Limited, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company and Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-managing partner at Comercio Partners who say they remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery expected next year.
    Tue, 26 Nov 2024 17:52:01 GMT

