Delivering first-half earnings results for the first time after rebuffing the world’s No. 1 miner, Wanblad and his team need to convince investors that the strategy to refocus on copper, iron ore and a fertilizer project is on track.

While Wanblad pinned his approach on getting an early start with selling Anglo’s coking coal assets in Australia, which the company said has drawn huge interest, an unexpected and unwieldy fire at its Grosvenor mine at one of the mines could torpedo the well-laid plans, setting the timing back with a possible hit to the deal’s valuation.