The mining giant is reshaping its business to mainly focus on copper and iron ore after fending off a $49 billion takeover bid from larger rival BHP Group in May, and the London-listed company hopes the disposal will satisfy shareholders and ward off unwanted suitors.

Peabody’s agreed cash consideration comprises an upfront payment of $2.05 billion at completion, deferred cash consideration of $725 million, the potential for up to $550 million in a price-linked earnout, and contingent cash consideration of $450 million linked to the reopening of the Grosvenor mine, Anglo American said in a statement.