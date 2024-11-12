CNBC Logo
    Are Companies ‘Quiet Quitting’ DEI Initiatives?

    As companies navigate a politically charged climate in 2024, many are scaling back their DEI initiatives. While many Fortune 1000 companies committed to DEI after George Floyd’s death in 2020, major corporations like Google, Meta, Lowes, Tractor Supply and Ford are retreating amid conservative pressures and economic concerns. However, DEI advocates argue the pullback is overstated, with many executives still prioritizing diversity. Despite challenges, most companies recognize DEI’s long-term value. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:31 Chapter 1. The DEI push 4:09 Chapter 2. DEI under fire 6:26 Chapter 3. Outlook Produced by: DeLon Thornton Edited by: Andrea Miller Graphics by: Jason Regniato and Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Tue, 12 Nov 2024 17:00:28 GMT

