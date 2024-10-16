The new Global Financial Stability Report looks at new market data to understand where this technology might be taking us. IMF staff conducted extensive outreach across various stakeholders—from investors to technology providers to market regulators—to show how financial institutions are harnessing advances in AI for capital market activities, and the potential impact of its adoption.

Hedge funds, investment banks, and others have been using quantitative trading strategies for decades. Automated trading algorithms have helped markets move faster and digest large trades more efficiently in major asset classes such as US equities. But they have also contributed to “flash crash” events when market prices have swung wildly in very short periods of time—such as in May 2010 when US stock prices collapsed only to rebound minutes later—and there are fears they could destabilize markets in times of severe stress and uncertainty.