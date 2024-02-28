MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.44% lower at 525.40 points but hovering around a near seven-month peak of 531.56 after a strong rally. The index is up 4.4% for the month, its strongest February performance in more than a decade.

Asia’s tentative trading on Wednesday is likely to be mimicked in Europe, with Eurostoxx 50 futures STXEc1 down 0.12%, while German DAX futures FDXc1 were up 0.06%.