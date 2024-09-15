Share

At what age should kids be allowed smartphones? The debate is raging

As an increasing number of parents become concerned about the negative effects of social media and smartphones, the debate is raging over when kids should be allowed to have a device. Joe Ryrie, the co-founder of Smartphone Free Childhood, a movement that began over WhatsApp, discusses the topic with CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal. 00:00 - Introduction 00:59 - Stat of the week 01:27 - What is Smartphone Free Childhood? 04:27 - What is the goal? 06:30 - How to reach a consensus among parents 08:14 - Smartphones in school 10:19 - What age should children get smartphones? 11:33 - How to foster a healthy relationship for kids with tech 16:43 - Smartphones vs Social media 19:09 - Addressing the criticism of bans 21:43 - China's tech bans 24:09 - Reactions from around the world 26:51 - Why now? 28:45 - Should tech companies be worried? 32:14 - Stat of the week reveal

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 04:00:11 GMT