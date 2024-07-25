Share

BADEA: Supporting Africa’s Private Sector to Own & Drive Africa’s Development & Economic Integration

For 50 years, BADEA, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, has canvassed for Africa-Arab progress and prosperity. Established in 1973 by the Arab League, BADEA has dedicated itself to strengthening economic, financial, and technical cooperation between the Arab and African regions. This CNBC Africa special gathers a panel of experts and explores the topic of 'Supporting Africa’s Private Sector to Own & Drive Africa’s Development and Economic Integration'.

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 15:30:18 GMT