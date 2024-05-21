The world’s largest listed miner’s shares are benefiting from good news including fresh stimulus for China’s property sector, copper prices reaching record highs and a growing view that BHP will not make another tilt at Anglo, according to Andy Forster, senior investment officer at Argo Investments, a BHP shareholder.

“We saw last week that they had a bit of a bounce after rejection by Anglo,” he said. “I think they’re going to stay disciplined. I’d be surprised if they’d come back at this late stage given the lukewarm response from Anglo’s board to the previous offers.”