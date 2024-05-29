“We were unable to reach agreement with Anglo American on our specific views in respect of South African regulatory risk and cost,” BHP said in a statement, adding that it did not get “key information” from Anglo to address these risks.

Anglo rejected BHP’s last-ditch request for more time to discuss a takeover offer, dismissing it as highly complex, after the miner had granted BHP a one-week extension to its original May 22 deadline to submit a binding offer.