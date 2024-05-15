As BHP weighs its next move, CEO Mike Henry and his team have been making the case for the mega-deal on the sidelines of an investor conference in Miami and elsewhere to its investors, a large proportion of whom also hold shares in Anglo.

“At this stage I think it is up to BHP to try to convince enough of Anglo’s institutional shareholders over the coming week that it’s worthwhile pressuring their board to engage with BHP, with a potentially even higher offer on the table should this occur,” Morningstar analyst Jon Mills said.