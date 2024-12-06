CNBC Logo
    Big bets on trendy glasses to be the future of augmented reality

    Xreal, one of the leading players in the augmented reality glasses market, released its latest product - the Xreal One Series. For the first time, it designed its own chip for the glasses. At the same time, companies like Meta and Apple are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with AR. Chi Xu, CEO of Xreal, talks to CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal about the engineering behind complex AR products and what the ultimate goals are for the future of the device. 00:00 Introduction 00:42 Welcome guest Chi Xu 01:14 Stat of the week 01:25 When and how XREAL began 03:18 What can you do with AR glasses? 04:31 Are XREAL’s glasses for all day wearing? 05:11 Why we should care about this product 07:26 Affordability vs capability 09:36 The challenges to AR development 11:22 Is Samsung/Google AR platform a game changer? 12:03 Will XREAL build their own platform? 13:28 Engineering the most advanced AR glasses 15:36 The trade-offs between VR and AR 17:24 The unique X1 chip 19:14 Wired or wireless? 20:17 A small but mighty processor needed 22:02 Camera privacy concerns 24:07 Future for XREAL’s business 25:46 Chi’s time working at Nvidia 30:02 Stat of the week reveal
    Fri, 06 Dec 2024 11:00:47 GMT

