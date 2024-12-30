Share

Bill McDermott wants to turn ServiceNow into the ultimate AI platform for business

Since joining ServiceNow in late 2019, Bill McDermott has been laser-focused on AI, driving his vision to position the company as "the AI platform for business transformation." This isn't just an attempt to capitalize on a trend; ServiceNow has been working towards this goal for some time. "We were building large language models with Jensen Huang and Nvidia more than five years ago," Bill McDermott told CNBC's Christine Tan on the latest episode of Managing Asia. With AI the topic du jour, there are a lot of businesses vying for attention in the space. However, McDermott believes ServiceNow is "not actually competing with them." "If you think about the marketplace today, it's largely built on companies that are 50 plus years old. And those systems of record, they're good. But they were built in silos: finance, HR, sales. We have a platform that pans and spans all of them, because we integrate with them," he explained. Watch more of McDermott's interview with Managing Asia's Christine Tan in the video above.

Mon, 30 Dec 2024 11:00:38 GMT