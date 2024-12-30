CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Bill McDermott wants to turn ServiceNow into the ultimate AI platform for business

    Since joining ServiceNow in late 2019, Bill McDermott has been laser-focused on AI, driving his vision to position the company as "the AI platform for business transformation." This isn't just an attempt to capitalize on a trend; ServiceNow has been working towards this goal for some time. "We were building large language models with Jensen Huang and Nvidia more than five years ago," Bill McDermott told CNBC's Christine Tan on the latest episode of Managing Asia. With AI the topic du jour, there are a lot of businesses vying for attention in the space. However, McDermott believes ServiceNow is "not actually competing with them." "If you think about the marketplace today, it's largely built on companies that are 50 plus years old. And those systems of record, they're good. But they were built in silos: finance, HR, sales. We have a platform that pans and spans all of them, because we integrate with them," he explained. Watch more of McDermott's interview with Managing Asia's Christine Tan in the video above. #CNBC #ManagingAsia #ServiceNow ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Mon, 30 Dec 2024 11:00:38 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top