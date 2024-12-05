Share

Bob Geldof on what makes a good leader

"Intellectuals rarely make good leaders because they play the game of being able to entertain several opposing opinions ... but they never arrive at a decision." Political activist, entrepreneur and singer/songwriter Bob Geldof explains what he thinks makes a good leader and why recent political figures have failed to meet that standard. #NBCUConverge

Thu, 05 Dec 2024 19:11:16 GMT