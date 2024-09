Share

Byrne: Africa needs active regulations to meet FATF criteria

The Director at Africa Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, Donovan Bryne, says African governments, financial institutions, and regulators must continue to align with FATF recommendations and review the processes put in place to tackle money laundering. In a chat with CNBC Africa, Byrne maintains that bridging the gap in accessing information should remain a core responsibility for governments and regulators.

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 10:19:06 GMT