Can Amazon And Hyundai Solve Online Car Sales?

Amazon is piloting a program to allow car dealers to sell Hyundai vehicles through the tech giant's website. The plan is to ultimately offer Amazon customers the same experience they have when buying just about everything else sold on its website — meaning a one-stop shop. The program will begin with the Korean automaker but will expand to other brands before the end of 2024. But selling cars online poses challenges — such as valuing trade-ins and complying with regulations. Among dealers, the project has inspired enthusiasm, skepticism and in some ways, fear. Chapters: 0:00 - 2:01 Intro - Can Amazon and Hyundai solve used car sales? 2:09 Chapter 1- The shift online 5:13 Chapter 2 - The partnership 7:50 Chapter 3 - The reaction 12:02 Chapter 4 - The challenges Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Amazon, Hyundai, Ford, Honda, General Motors Additional sources: Hyundai, Amazon, FactSet
Fri, 19 Jan 2024 17:00:20 GMT

