Can China create a global Android or iOS competitor?

Huawei has launched an upgraded version of its HarmonyOS mobile operating system, which reportedly no longer relies on the Android operating system. It's a bold push from a Chinese firm, but could Huawei's souped up software signal China is ready to bring a challenger to Apple's iOS or Android to the global market? CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal are joined by technology industry analyst Bryan Ma from IDC to discuss. 00:00 - Introduction 01:28 - Stat of the week 02:24 - Background on HarmonyOS 05:27 - How can it appeal to the global market? 08:50 - Delivering apps to China market 10:59 - Position of Huawei against competitors 14:48 - Can Apple compete in China? 19:53 - Differentiation of operating systems 25:00 - Are AI features a gimmick? 26:00 - AI divide 27:00 - Can HarmonyOS become the standard in China? 28:46 - Stat of the week reveal

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 12:42:00 GMT