Can Nigeria’s equities sustain bullish run?

It seems the bulls are back in town as Nigeria’s equities market opens then month of September in the green. This is due to strong performances from Oando, Eterna, and BUA foods. Meanwhile, analysts expect mixed to positive sentiment at this week's trading this week supported by the upcoming tier-1 banks' financial results and dividend announcements. Victory George, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Mon, 02 Sep 2024 14:35:09 GMT

