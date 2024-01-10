Share
Can Nigeria’s equity market sustain rounds of gains?
The Nigerian equities market has locked in some rounds of gain so far this year up 11.3 per cent as at the last trading. Can the market sustain this uptick in the long term and how quickly will a market correction set in? Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on these.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 15:13:13 GMT
