Can the opposition alliance overcome Modi’s BJP in New Delhi?

As India’s capital heads to polls, can the opposition alliance overcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in New Delhi? Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, is running for the New Delhi constituency on the ruling BJP Party’s ticket. She, for one, is critical of the tie-up between India’s oldest political party - the Congress Party - and the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP. “This is an alliance which is wedged on selfish political ends,” she told CNBC International’s Sri Jegarajah. #CNBC #India #NewDelhi ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Wed, 22 May 2024 17:00:25 GMT

