Share

Can you taste the difference between lab-grown and normal chocolate?

The price of cocoa has soared, as deforestation and climate change make it more difficult for chocolate producers to get their hands on the precious beans. Sacramento-based startup California Cultured is hoping it has found a solution to the industry's supply issue - lab-grown cocoa. But does it taste like the real thing? We put it to the test. Find out more by watching the linked video. #CNBC #Technology #Chocolate ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Tue, 24 Dec 2024 07:30:17 GMT