In June, DP World released the findings of its independently commissioned Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (SEIA) reports, prepared by Accenture, which reveal that the company created direct and indirect value of USD 6,75 billion (₦3,46 trillion) in Nigeria and USD 6,24 billion (R111,9 billion) in South Africa during its 2022 and 2023 financial years.

The SEIA report provides a comprehensive analysis of how DP World’s logistics, trade and infrastructure projects have impacted economic drivers such as job creation, economic growth, healthcare, resource efficiency and community development. The report highlights the substantial direct and indirect socio-economic benefits of DP World’s operations in Nigeria and South Africa despite macro-economic challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that the organisation leaves a lasting impact for good on the communities in which it operates.