Before proceeding further it’s worth clarifying the intention of this post. I am not interested in praising China’s autocratic regime or its foreign policy. My aim is to evaluate China’s approach to development partnership, especially its emphasis on modernization, and contrast it against the “mainstream” development thinking in African countries. Which is to say that this post’s bigger goal is to challenge African thinkers/policymakers to embrace and invest more in the idea of African Modernity as a core driver of efforts to improve human welfare in the region. Despite my use of China as a model (which tends to trigger all sorts of histrionics in certain people), a useful way of reading this post is through the lens of how ideas shape development policymaking and the lessons African countries ought to learn from China’s rise.

The thesis of this post is simple and straightforward: Chinese development cooperation would be a lot more impactful if it were met by African elites committed to modernizing structural change and a willingness to learn the right lessons from China’s economic rise. This is because, as a general matter, Chinese policymakers get what it takes to achieve national development and have shown a willingness to partner with African states towards the same end. Consequently, Chinese development cooperation — in both rhetoric and practice — is amenable to an African formulation of what ought to be the end state of development policymaking: well-ordered modern African economies and societies. Unfortunately, Africa’s ruling elites, most intellectuals, and their traditional development partners remain interested not in structural change but in what I can only call “low-ambition/muddling-through developmentalism.”