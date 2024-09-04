President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding on a Tanzania-Zambia railway project with the Tanzanian and Zambian presidents, who were in Beijing attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, said broadcaster CCTV.

“China is willing to take this summit as an opportunity to make new progress in the activation of the Tanzania-Zambia railway, cooperate to improve the rail-sea intermodal transport network in East Africa, and build Tanzania into a demonstration zone for deepening high-quality China-Africa Belt and Road cooperation,” said Xi, according to state media.