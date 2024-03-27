Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Moti Group

From navigating complex regulatory landscapes to addressing stakeholder demands for greater transparency, and holding organisations to account for diversity and sustainability, the role of board members has never been more crucial.



The benefits of effective governance that board members can bring to the table is truly transformative, both in terms of strengthening strategic planning and risk management, but even in accelerating growth through attracting investments.



Likewise, individual board members can make invaluable contributions to organisations of all sizes and across all sectors. They can lend their experience and expertise in key areas such as finance, strategy, and organisational culture, and emphasise fundamental environmental, social, and governance concerns (ESG) throughout company operations. By doing so, board members can play a guiding role in enhancing triple bottom lines and developing the market leaders of tomorrow.



In fact, a 2023 survey of nearly 600 company directors conducted by KPMG highlighted the significant value that independent or non-executive directors (NEDs) bring to businesses. The respondents emphasised that NEDs perform a vital role in businesses by serving as objective and trusted advisors to CEOs and executives, providing strategic guidance, and advocating for balanced decision-making among managers and owners.



In South Africa, where corporate governance standards are closely scrutinised, boards have a number of critical, mandatory statutory and fiduciary duties. These extend beyond ensuring sound financial management to monitoring organisational activities and outputs in areas such as environmental stewardship, community development, and corporate conduct.



In fulfilling their duties, board members must successfully pilot complex governance frameworks, uphold ethical standards, and drive organisational performance while balancing the interests of various stakeholders.



So, why should professionals aspire to serve on boards? There are numerous reasons, but here follows four of the most important: