But I was going home and as a veteran of Beitbridge, one of Africa’s busiest land borders, I was excited to be making the crossing for the first time since it was upgraded and modernised almost three years ago by Zimborders for some $300 million on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis.

On approaching the South African border however my excitement was tempered by a two to three-kilometre stretch of goods trucks – harking back to the bad days before the upgrade when it would take truck drivers as many as two weeks to cross – because of inefficiencies, corruption and in some cases just sheer volumes.