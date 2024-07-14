Share

Concerns about inflation peak as Americans struggle to shake off a ‘vibecession’

Concerns about inflation and interest rates are now at a two-year high, according to a recent report by credit reporting agency TransUnion. But while consumer sentiment has been improving, workers remain at least somewhat sour on the state of the economy. The disconnect between the economy’s overall strength and its perceived weakness among households is characterized by the term “vibecession.” More here: https://cnb.cx/3RHqhDP

