As the digital landscape in Africa continues to transform and evolve, challenges like cybersecurity and customer experience become increasingly critical. Swanepoel highlights the importance of deploying fit-for-purpose technology to ensure safety and efficiency in digital transactions.

“We live in a world that is more interconnected than ever. But the reality of it is that we are also more exposed to bad actors. Mastercard’s commitment is to ensure the financial safety of all stakeholders operating within the ecosystem by innovating tools that facilitate secure and easy transactions—this is crucial for both merchants and consumers alike,” Swanepoel explains.