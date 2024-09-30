Share

Connecting Africa: Lessons from private sector participation projects

Africa’s infrastructure financing gap is estimated to be around $100 billion according to the African Development Bank. Reducing this financing gap does not only require funding and political will but collaboration across multiple sectors. This panel discussion invites industry experts to discuss lessons from private sector participation projects across the continent and how they can catalyze Africa's infrastructure development.

