Cordros expects mute H2’24 equities performance

The Nigerian equities market kicked off the year on a high following a reform-driven 2023 as investors welcomed new fiscal and monetary policies. With new attractions in the fixed-income market thinning out investors' interest in the equities market, Cordros says it expects a mute performance in the second half of the year. Ope Oluwa, Research Analyst at Cordros, joins CNBC Africa for a review and outlook of the equities market.

Wed, 03 Jul 2024 14:10:24 GMT