Cordros: Weak sentiments to persist in Nigeria equities
Following last week’s 2.5 per cent sharp decline in the Nigerian equities market, analysts at Cordros say they expect the weak sentiments to persist this week as investors continue to scale down exposure to equities amidst expectations of a continued uptick in fixed-income yields. Ope Oluwa, Research Analyst at Cordros, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 12 Feb 2024 14:21:31 GMT
