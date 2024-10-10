CNBC Logo
    Corporate Access: Cybersecurity firm Digital Encode targets unicorn status

    On the next episode of Corporate Access, our spotlight is on a company with big ambitions. Digital Encode is aiming to become one of Africa’s unicorns in the cybersecurity space. The company was set up 21 years ago with a vision to become the number one information technology assurance company in Africa. Co-Founder Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale tells CNBC Africa about their ambitions and mission to help African businesses protect their information assets.
    Thu, 10 Oct 2024 14:57:37 GMT

