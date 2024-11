Share

Corporate Access: Flour Mills of Nigeria Chairman John Coumantaros talks future plans

On this special episode of Corporate Access, we put the spotlight on one of Nigeria's leading Food and Agro-allied companies - Flour Mills of Nigeria. The Chairman of the company, John Coumantaros speaks to CNBC Africa about their growth and expansion plans, where Flour Mills of Nigeria is looking to scale production in Nigeria, and tap the wider African market through exports.

Fri, 08 Nov 2024 13:51:37 GMT