Could Apple be launching a smart ring by 2026?

Apple could launch a connected ring to rival Samsung by 2026, according to CCS Insight, adding to the U.S. tech giant's focus on health. Samsung launched the $399 Galaxy Ring this year adding to the tech giant's portfolio of products from smartphones to smartwatches as it looks to keep users locked into its world of devices. CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood said a ring launch fits in with Apple CEO Tim Cook's focus on health.

Wed, 09 Oct 2024 14:25:01 GMT