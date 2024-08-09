Share

Could hydrogen planes revolutionize the aviation industry?

Aerospace revolutionized travel, but now the industry is facing its biggest ever challenge: climate change. IATA member airlines have committed to achieving net zero by 2050, but with the aviation sector being one of the hardest to decarbonize, that won't be an easy task. So could the answer be hydrogen? Find out how hydrogen fuel works by watching the linked video. #CNBC

