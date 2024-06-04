The report also counted 11 African nations among the world’s twenty fastest-growing economies this year – enviable, especially to our neighbors in North America and Europe. Additionally, according to the International Monetary Fund’s GDP growth tracker, the African region significantly outpaces South America’s GDP growth, with a real GDP growth rate of 3.5% versus South America’s 1.4%. On the other hand, Africa still maintains a close range behind Asia, which leads with 4.4% to Africa’s 3.5%. However, in the coming years, according to Statista, Africa will experience a significant population boom, with an estimated 2.5 billion inhabitants by 2050. This, in turn, will significantly close the population gap with Asia by 2100. As GDP growth typically grows as the population does, the GDP growth gap could be narrowed down within the next few years.

Needless to say, not only will there be tremendous population growth, but foreign direct investment, employment opportunities, standard of living, purchasing power, and more will grow exponentially as countries that have been listed as “commodity-dependent” will expand into diversified services fit for their young, digital population.