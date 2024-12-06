The financing is being undertaken as a first tranche within a broader mandate with the Standard Bank of South Africa, which has been appointed to lead and arrange up to US$300M senior debt to support the scaling of CrossBoundary Energy’s renewable energy portfolio serving Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients across Africa.

CrossBoundary Energy was supported by Cygnum Capital acting as exclusive financial adviser, and by Bracewell (UK) LLP as borrower’s counsel. Trinity International LLP acted as lenders’ counsel on the transaction.