To expand its operations on the continent, ATFX acquired Khwezi Financial Services (FS), a South African forex and CFDs broker based in Cape Town. With an established clientele and a commitment to customer service, Khwezi FS was one of the first non-bank, financial services provider in the country to be licensed as an over-the-counter derivatives provider (ODP).

Now operating as ATFX Africa, the local brokerage forms part of ATFX’s global business led by Linton White, ATFX’s new regional head, and Monty Barnard, ATFX Africa’s COO.