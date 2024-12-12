The rapid pace of digital transformation has created both opportunities and vulnerabilities for businesses. While technology advances drive efficiency and innovation, they also expose organizations to cybercriminals who exploit weaknesses in systems, networks, and even human behavior. Cyber risks range from ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure to phishing schemes that compromise sensitive data, with potential consequences that are both pervasive and costly.

As businesses adopt cloud computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain their competitive edge, their cybersecurity requirements grow increasingly complex. Threat actors, too, are leveraging AI and quantum computing to create sophisticated tactics capable of bypassing traditional defenses. For instance, AI-powered cyberattacks can exploit vulnerabilities faster than many organizations can respond, highlighting the necessity of proactive defense strategies. Cyber resilience provides a solution to these challenges, focusing on preparing for, responding to, and recovering from cyber incidents while minimizing disruption and ensuring business continuity. At MTN Business, we champion a holistic approach to cybersecurity that integrates people, processes, and technology.