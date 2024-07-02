On Monday, South African assets gave up some of their initial gains following the formation of a new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Specifically, the Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed around 0.2% weaker, while the country’s benchmark 2030 government bond yield fell by 3 basis points to 9.955%. The government is also planning to hold its weekly auction of long-term bonds.

African Markets’ Key Developments

Multiple factors are currently affecting African markets. In Kenya, activists have scheduled another week of anti-government protests, compelling President William Ruto to reconsider his unpopular tax hikes. The Kenyan shilling remains steady but under pressure due to increased demand for hard currency by importers and manufacturers. In Somalia and Ethiopia, Turkey is mediating discussions over a port deal signed with the Somaliland region. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has revised its 2024 growth forecast for Ghana upwards due to improved economic stability. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the state miner Gecamines has declined to approve the sale of Chemaf SA’s cobalt assets to Norin Mining. Lastly, Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery is increasing gasoil exports, impacting European refiners.