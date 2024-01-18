Share
DAVOS 2024: Day Three Highlights
The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meetings continues on the third day with sessions focusing on green finances, artificial intelligence and how economies can be more resilient against high inflation. A new World Economic Forum report calls for a new approach to economic growth and a balance between long-term sustainability and equity. The CNBC Africa team brings daily updates from Davos, Switzerland on the happenings impacting Africa’s future.
Thu, 18 Jan 2024 06:55:20 GMT
