DAVOS 2024: Focus On Financing Africa: Attracting Foreign Investment
This Focus On episode looks at investing in Africa, a continent of 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area deal and how foreign investors are perceiving the continent.
Sun, 21 Jan 2024 14:25:08 GMT
