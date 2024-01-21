Share
DAVOS 2024: Technology to Leapfrog: Leading Innovation, Blockchain, AI & Tokenization
Technology is advancing at an alarming rate. Artificial Intelligence – or AI – is a hot topic discussed at this year’s WEF. Africa is left asking itself whether it’s playing catch up or can Africa lead the pack. A panel of experts share their knowledge on blockchain, tokenization and what is the best way forward.
Sun, 21 Jan 2024 13:51:12 GMT
