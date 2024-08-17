Share

Desirèe Henry looks back at her first Olympics

"That was honestly one of the greatest moments of my career." Olympic athlete Desirèe Henry looks back at her first Games, and how it felt to win a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay. Find out more about the journey athletes take to the Olympics at the linked video. #CNBC #Olympics #Shorts

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 14:01:00 GMT